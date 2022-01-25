Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,390,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,800,000 after acquiring an additional 169,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NYSE COF opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

