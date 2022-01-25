Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Capri worth $84,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Capri stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

