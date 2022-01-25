Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 134,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

