Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.02. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

