Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Shares Up 50%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s stock price shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

