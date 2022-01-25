Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 47,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 30,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of research firms have commented on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

