Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.48 and last traded at $59.03. Approximately 13,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 458,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

