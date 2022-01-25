CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.38% of CareTrust REIT worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CTRE stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

