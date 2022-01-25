Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.