CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CarMax worth $81,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

