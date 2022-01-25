Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.86 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $221.58 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.05 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,874.06 or 0.99814580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049671 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,048,628 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

