Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $142.65 and last traded at $143.37. Approximately 140,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,255,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carvana by 26.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

