Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

