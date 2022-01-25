Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 2,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,162,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

