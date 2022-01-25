cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 1.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 427,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 302,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 833.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

