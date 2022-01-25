cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 1.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 427,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 302,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.43.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.
About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
