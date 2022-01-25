CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $10,970.88 and $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015115 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

