CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in CDW by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

