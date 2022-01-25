Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Celanese worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

