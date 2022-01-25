Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $316.08 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $316.08 million and approximately $59.67 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,193,044,190 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

