Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

