Celo (CELO) Price Down 30.7% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Celo has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $76.16 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00008358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.