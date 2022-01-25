Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.59. Celularity shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 53 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.