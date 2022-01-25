Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.31

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 540928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

