Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.31

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 540928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
