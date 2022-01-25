Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.