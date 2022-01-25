Centric Cash One Day Volume Hits $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00065231 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

