Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.15

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.15 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 71.22 ($0.96). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 69.04 ($0.93), with a volume of 32,967,967 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

