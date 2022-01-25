Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

CPYYY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

