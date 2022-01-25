Centrifuge One Day Volume Reaches $5.20 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $105.73 million and $5.20 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,506,432 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

