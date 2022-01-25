Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Century Communities worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

