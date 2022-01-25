Ceres (CERES) Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $83.28 or 0.00220921 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $422,421.47 and approximately $9,182.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,573 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

