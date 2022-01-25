CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $74.66 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $74.66 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,620,201 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

