CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $37.19

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.19, but opened at $35.33. CEVA shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.74 million, a P/E ratio of -272.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

