CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 255,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 283,173 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

