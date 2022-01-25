CGI Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

