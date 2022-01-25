CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.23% of CGI worth $256,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 1,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,096. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

