CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

GIB stock opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.