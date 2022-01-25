ChainX Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00004049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $437,979.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,172,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

