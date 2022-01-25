Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.