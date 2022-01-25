Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$746.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

