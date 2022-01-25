Cheniere Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,904. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

