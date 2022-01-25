Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.37% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $324,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.