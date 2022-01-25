Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. 329,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.