Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $166.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $131.09 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 539804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.