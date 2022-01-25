Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

