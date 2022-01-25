China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.44. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 16,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.