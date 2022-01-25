China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 2.9%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 108,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 298,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

