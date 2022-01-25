China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $14.12. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 41,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

