China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $14.12. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 41,111 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
