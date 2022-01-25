Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,416.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,653.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,768.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,989.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

