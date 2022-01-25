Chonk Price Down 29.8% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $401,999.47 and $5,708.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $10.31 or 0.00027834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006497 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

