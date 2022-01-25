Chrono.tech Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641,625.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $194.77 million and $641,625.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $274.28 or 0.00747561 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

